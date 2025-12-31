Captain Shawn P. Skoglund, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph announced the assignment of five new troopers to Troop H.

The new troopers were members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s 124th Recruit Class and graduated from the patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 19. The new troopers will report for duty in their respective assignments on January 5, 2026.

Trooper Noah M. Newland, a native of Queen City, has been assigned to Zone 2, which serves the citizens of Nodaway and Worth counties. Newland graduated from Schuyler County R-1 in 2022. After high school he attended Northwest Missouri State University. Prior to his employment with the patrol, Newland was employed by Dollar General ,Maryville, as a sales associate.

Others include: Trooper Matthew J. Dorrell, a native of Marceline, has been assigned to Zone 4. Dorrell is a 2023 graduate of Marceline R-V. He joined the Missouri National Guard in 2022, where he continues to serve as a heavy equipment operator. Prior to his employment with the patrol, Dorrell was employed by Lawn Boyz, Bucklin, as a lawn care specialist.

Trooper Delaney K. Dunkin, a native of Norborne, has been assigned to Zone 7. Dunkin graduated from Norborne R-8 in 2023. After high school she attended Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods in Kansas City, where she earned an associate of arts degree in 2024. Prior to her employment with the patrol, Dunkin was employed by Ray County 911 in Richmond, as a communications officer.

Trooper Raul Hernandez, a native of Marshall, has been assigned to Zone 10, which serves the citizens of Daviess and DeKalb counties. Hernandez graduated from Marshall High School in 2017. After high school he attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice in 2021. Prior to his employment with the patrol, Hernandez was employed by the Marshall Police Department as a police officer.

Trooper Lucas N. Reynolds, a native of Chillicothe, has been assigned to Zone 4. Reynolds graduated from Chillicothe High School in 2023. Prior to his employment with the patrol, Reynolds was employed by the Missouri Department of Corrections, as a corrections officer.