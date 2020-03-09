Adults, age 55 and older, are invited to take part in Nodaway County Active Adults programs and offerings.

The new program is the result of the collaboration of five local entities: Maryville Parks and Recreation, Northwest Technical School, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, Nodaway Economic Development and the School of Health Science and Wellness at Northwest Missouri State University.

“This three-month pilot program is meant to gather data on the holistic health benefits of participation in recreational programs,” Dr. Sue Myllykangas, PhD, CTRS, Northwest professor and undergraduate curriculum coordinator of parks and recreation and gerontology, said. “The hope is for the community to hire a certified therapeutic recreation specialist to continue to direct the active adult programming and supervise interns striving to sit for their national certification exam.”

Active adults, age 55 and older, are encouraged to take advantage of the activities and social connections provided by the program.

“Research has shown that having poor social connections is as bad for your health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day,” Myllykangas said.

Activities include seven Adult and Community Education courses offered through NTS. Some of the subjects include cake decorating, painting, cooking, family heritage and genealogy. There is an extra charge for these courses. For more information, contact Lori Tally at 660.562.3022.

With a Maryville Community Center monthly pass costing $26 or $6 at the door, adults can take part in several activities. Register at MCC. These include:

• Greatest Hits II, drumming for fun and exercise with Baylee Anderson at 1 pm, Thursday, March 19. Register by March 12.

• CS Lewis and Northern Ireland, a presentation and sharing of travel experience with Anie Wheeler at 1 pm, Tuesday, March 17. Register by March 10.

• Inspire Your Heart with Art: Painting with Words, presented by Dr. John Gallaher and Dr. Luke Rolfes at 1 pm, Wednesday, March 18. Register by March 11.

• The Importance of Touch, simple massage techniques for arthritis pain relief and relaxation with Jackie Cochenour, 1 pm, Tuesday, March 24. Register by March 17.

• Negro Baseball, the Roots Are in Kansas City, presented by Dr. Augustus Hallmon, 11 am, Thursday, March 26. Register by March 19.

Some of the other activities at the community center include senior circuit training, yoga, pilates, walking club, kickboxing and pickle ball.

“We need as many people as possible, age 55+, to come out and participate in the March and April programs,” Myllykangas said.

For more information on Nodaway County Active Adults, contact MCC at 660.562.2923 or NCAA Coordinator Nancy Shipley at 660.254.4435.