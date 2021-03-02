A cancer diagnosis can be one of the most stressful experiences of a person’s life.

Support groups help many people cope with the emotional hardships of cancer by providing a safe place to chat and share some of the challenges being faced with others who are also on a cancer journey.

Mosaic Cancer Care – Maryville is happy to introduce new cancer support opportunities to area residents. These groups give patients, family members and friends time to meet with others in similar circumstances, find out how others cope, learn about resources, develop new relationships and connect.

Fireside Chat

The Fireside Chat cancer support group, led by Pastor Kim Mitchell, will meet at 6 pm the first and third Thursday of each month in the Gathering Space of the Maryville First United Methodist Church. A limited number of participants will be able to join in person, plus a virtual option will also be available. The next meeting is set for March 4.

Lunch Bunch

During weekly sessions, the Lunch Bunch gather virtually to chat about their cancer journeys. Oncology social worker Emily Heckman with Mosaic Cancer Care – St. Joseph facilitates this group which meets from noon to 1:30 pm every Wednesday by Zoom.

Oncology Open Mic Night

Do you ever feel like sharing, crying, laughing or talking about your experience? The Open Mic Night offers a supportive environment for cancer patients and caregivers to do just that. Register in advance to join this virtual opportunity at 6:30 pm on the second Thursday of each month.

Please contact Emily Heckman at 816.271.7657 for more information or to register to join one or more of the groups.