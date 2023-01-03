At the December 20 Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate meeting, it was announced the new walk-in freezer was working.

There are still finishing details to complete. Holtman Masonry had reinforced the support beam in the entryway to the freezer. The electrician has miscellaneous wiring to complete. Jason Brown Roofing had flashed between the building and freezer to prevent water leaks.

A $1,000 grant had been received from the Eagles Auxiliary for the freezer shelving. This has been ordered. It includes a 30-year warranty and installation. It should arrive in three to four weeks. The cost on the shelving is $6.020.

Discussion was held on whether the senior center should be open December 22 and 23. Extremely cold temperatures and snow was forecast. The board voted to close both days for safety reasons with the incoming weather. Administrator Amie Firavich said each of the home-delivered patrons had two emergency meals plus a holiday meal for December 26, if they had wanted them. Also, the “It’s a Real Christmas” will deliver meals to all the home-delivered on December 25.

Firavich had completed the employees payroll ahead. The board received a ‘thank you’ from the center’s employees for the Christmas bonuses.

President Carolyn Franks asked the board members to come up with an idea for the celebration which is to be held after the renovation programs are completed. The internal audit is expected to be completed after the new year.

The senior center received memorials in December for Elaine Haist, Trudy Wolbert and Wilberta Weddle and a yearly $100 gift in the memory of Nancy and Tom Townsend.

Meal counts in November were higher than November 2021. The 20 days the center was open, there were 833 meals served dine-in or congregate, and 1,537 meals served to home-delivered.

The board and Firavich were concerned about the $1,200 bill received from Roderick Signs, St. Joseph for rehabbing the letters on the north side of the senior center. The company had taken the letters off, replaced a couple, repainted and replaced the letters on the building.

The movement of the pole to widen the entryway off of East First is waiting for a private contractor. No decision has been made by Wells Bank on the new sign. Jim Proctor will be called to replace the water heater for the men’s bathroom, which will complete the bathroom remodels.

Future projects the senior center will undertake are the parking lot, stripping the floor and replacing or coating the roof.