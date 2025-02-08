NERDS Robotics qualifies for next round of year-end competition

The South Nodaway-Jefferson team is Lyndon Hayden, Teagan Moutray, Nolan Wallace, South Nodaway and Andy Lager, Jefferson.

The Novice Engineer’s Robot Design Society (NERDS) is coached by Jerry Nelson and Royce Cozine.

On February 1, the team participated in the KC East League Tournament in Belton where 28 teams participated in the qualification matches. NERDS finished seventh in the KC East League Tournament in the qualification matches. During qualification matches, the team’s alliance won 4 of 5 matches; in their final match, their alliance had the highest score of the qualification matches tournament at 234 points. The next highest score of the entire tournament was 204.

The top 11 teams automatically then advanced to the playoff matches. The top six teams chose their alliance team; NERDS was the first team selected in the Finalist Alliance, those are the playoff matches. Their alliance won three of the four matches, ranking their alliance second at the completion of the bracket play, advancing them to the Missouri-Kansas West Super Qualifier on Saturday, February 15 in Lee’s Summit.

The awards for the NERDS team at KC East League Tournament included first team selected in finalist alliance and the Robot Design Award, which was the only one of these awards given from the 28 teams.