Northeast Nodaway crowned its Courtwarming royalty, February 4. In front are the crownbearers, Ella Wilmes and Jackson Campbell, both kindergartners; back: Queen Anne Schieber, King Chase Atkins, both seniors; Prince Drew Dack and Princess Myle Wilmes, both seventh graders.

Ella is the daughter of Karl and Stephanie Wilmes. Jackson is the son of Jeffery Campbell and Heather Schieber. Chase is the son of David and Julie Atkins. Anne is the daughter of Kevin and Rosemary Schieber. Drew is the son of Aaron and Julie Dack. Myle is the daughter of Karl and Stephanie Wilmes.