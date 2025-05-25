Northeast Nodaway R-V All-School Reunion will be Saturday, June 28 at the Ravenwood High School gym.
The south doors will open at 4 pm allowing people to walk the halls and visit with other alumni, friends, teachers and administrators. Starting at 6 pm is the dinner, speaker and special recognitions.
The cost is $20 per plate for adults; $13 for children ages four to 10 with children ages three and under free. To make a reservation by phone, contact Janet Waldeier, class of ‘74 secretary treasurer at 512.633.0202 or Jeremy Waldeier, class of ‘92 chairman at 660.542.1845. Deadline for reservations is Saturday, June 7.
