Northeast Nodaway recognized the character trait the month of September was “respect” and Mrs. Sobotka’s first graders have been showing respect at recess when they catch bugs. They show respect with the way they handle them and when they release them back into their natural habitat at the end of our day. Because of this, they were the focus of our morning announcements shout outs last week! Those first graders are front: Anna Kelly, Scarlett Stoll, Zoey Rush, Lynleigh Oelze, Kennedy Doty; back: Kasen Ploof, Brecken Auffert, Brogan Burns, Colton Auffert, Ryder Brown, Macklin Stoll and Jarrett Burns.