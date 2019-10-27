The Nodaway Community Theater Company is presenting “Screen Door Confessions” at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays, November 8, 9, 15 and 16 at The Rose Theater, 120 West Third Street, Maryville. The play is the true story of one local family’s path out of suffering and abuse to salvation. The story follows the themes of life, growth, forgiveness and love from the 1930s to present day.

The cast includes Essey Voss, Elija Komorech, Wes Ware, Kasey Duchien, Mark Galbraith, Aurora Galbraith, Lawrance Wood, Zack Voss, Joni Voss, Ivy Goldsmith, Sheri Patterson and Nina Dewhirst.

All tickets are $6 each and available at Maryville Hy-Vee. Advance ticket purchase is recommended because seating is limited. “Screen Door Confessions” deals with the mature theme of family abuse and parental discretion is advised.