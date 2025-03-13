The Nodaway Community Theater Company announced the Rose Theatre will be the site of four performances of “Spaghetti Western,” a melodrama with 24 actors from fourth to eighth grades.

The play will begin at 7 pm, Thursday, March 20 and Friday, March 21, and 2 pm, Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23.

Tickets are $8 each, plus a small fee and are available online at rosetheatremaryville.org or at CUR8.com, using Nodaway Community Theater Company for the organization.

The play revolves around Granny Smith and her granddaughter, Petunia Pearl, who face foreclosure on their hotel, the Hoot ‘n’ Holler. Villain Duke Dreadful plans to take over the hotel and force Petunia to marry him.