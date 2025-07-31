The Nodaway Community Theater Company (NCTC) is presenting “Black Tuesday” by local playwright Riley Drury. The actors block out their performances at a recent rehearsal. They are Sarah Ware, Joseph Bristow, Sunshine Williams, Debbie White and Nina Dewhirst. Not pictured are Damon Leiss, Kelley Ross, Tammy Gibson, Andrew Drury, Allison Yarnell and Scott Lance. The director is Darin Drury.

“Black Tuesday” will be presented at 7 pm, Thursday, July 31 and Friday, August 1 and 2 pm, Saturday, August 2.