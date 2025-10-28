October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Nodaway County Services (NCS) and Lettuce Dream are hosting a Lunch & Learn 12 to 1 pm, Thursday, October 30 at the NCS Event Center, 121 East Lieber Street, Maryville.

Attendees will learn how inclusive employment can benefit a business operation. Topics include solutions to improve retention, inclusive employment strategies and success stories. Featured guest speaker, Nick Holz will share with employers the positive aspects of inclusive employment.

Holz works on the Employment First Missouri initiative. In this role, he provides training and technical assistance to employment providers throughout Missouri to expand capacity to support individuals with disabilities in employment. Prior to this position, he worked as a program manager within the AARP’s Senior Community Service Employment Program, as well as working for employment providers in the states of Missouri, Kansas and Washington, holding positions from employment specialist to director of employment services.

There will also be a panel discussion of employers, co-workers, parents and individuals, which should allow attendees to better understand the advantages to a business that has inclusive employment offerings.

NCS has worked with Lettuce Dream on several occasions with their missions being intersected and both agencies hope to see the potential growth with this event.

“When we create inclusive workplaces, we build stronger teams, better customer connections, and a community that reflects the true diversity of talent that exists right here in Maryville,” said Jennie Moore, Lettuce Dream executive director.

To attend, RSVP to humanresources@aghncs.org or 660.582.7113 by October 28.