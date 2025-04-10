Nursing students from North Central Missouri College’s (NCMC) Savannah campus ADN Student Nurse’s Association played a vital role in the establishment of a Safe Haven Baby Box in Savannah. The students worked to raise donations and generously contributed their collected funds to support the project.

The newly installed Safe Haven Baby Box is located at the Savannah Rural Fire Department. This initiative was spearheaded by the Andrew County Community Builders in collaboration with the Savannah Rural Fire Department.

Sophia Swink, ADN program director, said, “Savannah Rural Fire Department and the wonderful community came together to achieve something truly remarkable, raising money to fund a Safe Haven Baby Box. It’s heartening to see everyone contribute to this outstanding opportunity to support those in need. Special thanks to all who donated, including the Savannah ADN Student Nurses Association. Your selflessness helps make your communities a better place.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes offer a compassionate solution for mothers in crisis who are unable to care for their newborns. Equipped with advanced safety features, these boxes are installed at hospitals and fire departments to ensure the protection of infants. When a baby is placed inside, the external door automatically locks, and a silent alarm alerts personnel, who can swiftly retrieve the child through an interior access door. By providing a safe and legal alternative for infant surrender, Safe Haven Baby Boxes aim to reduce instances of illegal abandonment and raise awareness about this life-saving option.