A collection of works by area artists will begin the 2023-2024 exhibition schedule in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery at North Central Missouri College in Trenton. “Local Artists Showcase 16” will open on Friday, September 6, and run through Friday, October 11.

Artists can submit up to two pieces of original art that have not previously been shown in the Rider Gallery. Any media is acceptable, but some pieces may not be accepted due to size constraints or content. Work may be brought to the gallery on Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30, from 8:30 to 4:30 on both days and anytime before by appointment.

“This is always a fun show,” said Gallery Director Jim Norris. “We have so many talented people all around us who are making very nice art. This show is a chance to recognize some wonderful local artists and their creations!”