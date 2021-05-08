Nodaway County Economic Development has opened up a pop-up store in the previous location of the Maryville License Bureau, 408 North Market.

Wells Locally Sourced Meats from Barnard, will be offering steaks, roasts, ground beef and other special orders from 11 am to 4 pm, or until they sell out on Friday, May 7.

Then May 20, Goff Grocery will be selling homemade cinnamon rolls.

Sylvia’s Custom Baked Goods returns on May 25 with her sweet delicacies.

Then Highway 46 Creations, who is Leah Powers, will be at the pop-up store Wednesday, May 26, Thursday, May 27 and Friday, May 28 with their offerings.