The Market Street Pop-up Shop will host the following vendors starting at 11 am, until each is sold out at 408 North Market Street, Maryville.

Sweet Country Creations with coco bombs, will be Monday, October 25, Angie Cakes Wednesday, October 27, Good News Bakery, Fridays, October 22 and October 29, and Insignia Love, Friday, October 29.

The pop-up shops are sponsored by Nodaway County Economic Development.