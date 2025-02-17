Seven seniors, one from each school in the county except South Nodaway, which had no applications, plus one at-large earned a $1,000 scholarship with the option to renew it from the Nodaway County Cattlemen Association, February 8 during the organization’s annual roundup. This years scholarship recipients: Hadley Cline, Jefferson, daughter of Brad and Keely Cline; Brylie Henggeler, Maryville, daughter of Jeremy and Sureena Henggeler; Paige Hanson, Nodaway-Holt, daughter of Mike and Jane Hanson; Katelynn Parman, North Nodaway, daughter of Joshua and Laura Parman; Paidyn Linville, West Nodaway, daughter of Scott and Diana Linville; Bailey Busby, Northeast Nodaway, daughter of Brad and Jamie Busby; Hunter Redden, at large, son of Randy and Sherri Redden.