Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) will meet at 8:30 am, Thursday, June 5 at the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1201 East First Street, Maryville.

It is the summer brunch and all retired school employees are invited to join in, especially the newly retired employees. The program will feature some of the Nodaway County teachers who have received the NCARSE classroom grants.