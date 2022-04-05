The Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees will meet Thursday, April 7 at the Nodaway County Senior Center. Greetings and snacks will be at 8:30 am with the program to commence at 9 am.

The program will be presented by grant recipients from South Nodaway, North Nodaway and Jefferson schools. Special guests will be the schools’ superintendents, Dustin Skoglund, Chris Turpin and Tim Jermain.

NCARSE is affiliated with MRTA. Meetings are held the first Thursday of the months March through June and September through December. All retired school employees are invited and encouraged to attend.