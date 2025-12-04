On November 6, Functional Unit Manager Bryce Buholt and Senior Office Support Assistant Chance Funk, of the Maryville Treatment Center delivered a restorative justice presentation at the Nodaway County Association of Retired School Employees (NCARSE) at the Nodaway County Senior Center. NCARSE representatives who appreciated the program posed with the MTC leaders: Denise Henggeler, Funk, Linda Primm, Buholt, Cindy Lemar and Sandy Messner. The presentation showcased quilts, pillowcases, bookmarks, pop tab collections and other restorative justice services. This program facilitates the opportunity for residents to reconcile with the communities they have adversely affected and to make amends accordingly.