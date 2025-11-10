The Collegiate Officiating Consortium has announced the appointment of Terry Oglesby, Maryville as its new executive director.

Oglesby has also been named coordinator of officials for the Big Ten and Mountain West Conferences. Oglesby brings decades of on-court experience and leadership to his new roles overseeing officiating development and performance across multiple conferences.

Oglesby will manage the day-to-day operations of the consortium, a regional collaboration of Division I men’s college basketball conferences that services 63 member institutions across 28 states. He will also be responsible for recruiting, selecting, developing, evaluating and assigning officials for all men’s basketball games in the Big Ten and overseeing the assignments in the Horizon League, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Summit League.

“Terry Oglesby has more than 25 years of collegiate men’s basketball experience across multiple conferences including the Big Ten,” said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. “He brings experience, integrity and solid relationships to the role that will benefit the entire consortium.”

Oglesby has officiated at the collegiate level since 1998. Oglesby was also the coordinator of officials for the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) from 2016-24.

Oglesby has extensive experience on the biggest stage in college basketball, having worked 15 NCAA Tournaments, including each of the last five, advancing to the regionals nine times. Oglesby also officiated six Final Fours and each of the last four NCAA championship games.