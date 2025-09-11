Northwest Missouri State University will again welcome to campus this fall a veteran educator whose humorous videos have gained him a vast social media audience.

Gerry Brooks, a longtime friend of Northwest President Dr. Lance Tatum and first lady Jill Tatum, will appear at the university for a lecture, beginning at 2 pm, Sunday, September 21, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.

Tickets are $16 and available for purchase by visiting bearcatsports.com and clicking the tickets tab at the top of the website.

All proceeds will be directed to support the university’s Pay It Forward Fund, which provides assistance to Northwest students who are struggling financially and engages them with resources to be successful financially, socially and academically.

The doors at the Fine Arts Building will open at 1 pm, and Brooks will be available for a meet-and-greet and photos until 1:45 p.m.

Brooks has been an educator for 20 years, beginning as a third-grade teacher in Palm Bay, FL. He has since gained experience as an intervention specialist and administrator, including 12 years as an elementary principal. He resides today in Lexington, KY, with his wife, Kelly.

After using humorous videos to encourage his staff, Brooks has become a nationally known encourager for teachers by sharing his videos and experiences through social media and speaking events.

Brooks has earned a reputation as a voice for teachers with his passion to lead others to be responsible for their personal climate and culture in the workplace. He seeks to help administrators successfully lead staff in a positive and constructive manner, and his book, “Go See the Principal,” outlines strategies for taking on that responsibility.