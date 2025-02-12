WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions in Kansas can be obtained by calling 511 and in Missouri by visiting traveler.modot.org.