COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...EXTREME COLD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 15 to 25 below expected. For the Extreme Cold Watch, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25 to 30 below possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and north central, northeast, northwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Cold Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the Extreme Cold Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes or less. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.