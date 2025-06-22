On June 2, Mosaic Cancer Care – Maryville hosted an event in the Healing Garden for National Cancer Survivors Day. The event was open to all cancer survivors in the community and featured remarks from Andrea Sandusky-Ury, Dana Anderson, Dr. AJ, center and Greg Thogmartin. Erika Jeter provided piano music before and after the event.

Survivors were able to learn about support groups available through Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, enjoy snacks and receive a lantern with their choice of charm.