Nancy Sue Cox Ogle, 72, Maryville, died Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at her daughter’s home near Ravenwood.

She was born July 8, 1951, in Clarinda, IA, to Wayne Carl and Phyllis Naomi Drennen Cox. She graduated from New Market, IA High School in 1969. She had been a resident of Clearmont since 1975 and moved to Maryville in 2019.

On July 12, 1969, she married Willam E. “Bill” Ogle in Blockton, IA. He preceded her in death February 26, 2018.

Mrs. Ogle had done many things in her life. She was a homemaker and had worked at the Hy-Vee, The Meat Clever, and Radio Shack. She took in mending and alterations, babysat, sold educational toys, and painted propane tanks for Humphrey’s Oil in Clearmont.

She had been a member of the Clearmont Christian, and the Clearmont Methodist Churches.

Funeral services will be at 10 am, Saturday, June 1 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, on Friday, May 31 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, or the Nodaway County Senior Center, or the Oak Hill Cemetery Association, Clearmont.

