Nancy Beth DeMott, 89, Maryville, died Saturday, October 11, 2025.

She was born September 15, 1936, to Raymond Orville and Verla Pauline Porterfield in Clearmont. She was a graduate of Hopkins High School, class of 1954.

She married Richard A. DeMott.

Mrs. DeMott worked 30 years as an office secretary for St. Joseph Light and Power, Maryville. After retirement, she volunteered with the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 16 at First Christian Church, Maryville. Burial was in Hopkins Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Coleman Cemetery or the National Kidney Foundation.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.