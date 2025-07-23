The 18th season of Maryville Young Players is presenting “Finding Nemo Jr.” Director Vanessa Parsons said there are two casts, Dory and Marlin. Each have their own rehearsal schedule and show times. Here one of the casts block out their upcoming performance. The casts are students who will be in second through ninth grade this fall.

The Dory cast will perform at 7 pm, Friday, July 25 and 2 pm, Saturday, July 26. The Marlin cast will perform at 7 pm, Saturday, July 26 and 2 pm, Sunday, July 27.