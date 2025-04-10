Theatre Northwest will present the beloved novel “Pride and Prejudice” in musical form, taking audience members through the love story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.

Northwest is staging “Pride and Prejudice: A New Musical,” adapted by Paul Gordon and based on the novel by Jane Austen, with performances at 7:30 pm, Thursday through Saturday, April 10-12 and at 2 pm, Sunday, April 13, in the Mary Linn Auditorium at the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $12 and may be reserved online atnwmissouri.edu/finearts/ theatre/. Pending availability, tickets also may be purchased by credit card at the box office beginning one hour before showtime.

Dr. Rachel Day, the chair of Northwest’s Department of Fine and Performing Arts, found the musical when she was researching productions for the university’s biennial musical and passed it along to Dr. Paul Hindemith, an assistant professor of music, who is directing the Northwest show.

With standout songs that include “Bravado,” “Headstrong” and “Happiness in Marriage,” Hindemith was fascinated by the musical version Day found.

“The more I started getting to know it, the more I was going, ‘This fits our program really well’ because it’s the Jane Austen novel adapted,” Hindemith said, noting the BBC series and the 2005 film starring Keira Knightley, in addition to the well-known book. “So, it’s interesting comparing all of those things to what Paul Gordon did with this.”

“Pride and Prejudice” is a classic novel that delves into the themes of love, marriage and societal expectations through the complex relationship between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy in Regency-era England.

Gordon’s credits as a composer include music for “Emma,” “Sense and Sensibility” and “Jane Eyre,” for which he received a Tony Award nomination.