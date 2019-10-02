The Fall Fest fundraiser luncheon will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, October 5 at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, 110 North Walnut Street, Maryville.

The menu will be harvest bean soup, vegetable soup or chili, cornbread, pickles and relishes. Dessert will be pumpkin pie or apple pie.

Tickets at the door are $10 and takeout is available. Proceeds from the luncheon go to support ongoing utility and other costs for the museum complex, which consists of the main museum, Hickory Grove schoolhouse and the Caleb and Jerusha Burns historic home museum, located nearby at 422 West Second Street. Exhibits may be viewed after enjoying the luncheon.

Regular hours for the museum are 1 to 4 pm, Tuesdays through Fridays, and other times by appointment.