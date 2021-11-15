The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum is celebrating World Children’s Day from 2 to 4 pm, Saturday, November 20 with the opening of a new interactive toy exhibit room.

The museum’s previous collections coordinator, the late Cathy Palmer, had discussed an idea to create an interactive kids vintage toy room at the museum. Volunteer Joni Amthor took on a major project to refresh several exhibition spaces with updated paint, lighting and new displays. The toy room is the last major project in 2021 and was made possible through several memorial funds including Palmer’s.

Traditional museums can be an intimidating place for families with small children, but the hope is the room will bring in visitors of all ages.

All of the other updated exhibit spaces will be open that day, along with the Hickory Grove Schoolhouse and Caleb Burns House.

Admission is free and families are welcome to come and go anytime during those hours. The museum will also have child-friendly snacks and treats to share.