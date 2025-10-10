The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum will hold its Second Saturday from 9 to 11 am, Saturday, October 11.

The museum at 110 North Walnut, Maryville, will be open for tours, coffee and refreshments. There will be a short video on Maryville’s Wabash Railroad Depot.

The soup buffet fundraiser will be from 11 am to 1 pm, Sunday, October 12. Cost is $15 per person. There will be a variety of soups, sides, desserts and drinks. Visitors are encouraged to view exhibits and tour the facilities.