Alma Nash, a Maryville resident from her birth in 1893 until 1920, is known for leading one of her bands, “Missouri Ladies Military Band” in a suffrage parade March 3, 1913 in Washington, DC just before President Woodrow Wilson’s Inauguration. The Nodaway County Historical Society Museum is located at 110 North Walnut, Maryville. The museum will have the collection displayed and program at 11 am, Saturday, May 10.