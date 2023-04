A seal coat project across multiple counties in northwest Missouri is scheduled to begin next week. Contractors from the Vance Brothers, Inc., working with MoDOT, will seal 10 routes beginning Monday, May 1.

Among the planned schedule is May 5, Route EE in Nodaway County from Route NN to Route 46. Other roads will be in Holt, Atchison, Gentry, Worth, Harrison and Mercer Counties throughout May.