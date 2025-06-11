University of Missouri Extension will offer online noncertified restricted-use pesticide (NRUP) applicator training June 18.

MU Extension field agronomist Rusty Lee said the course comes in response to new Environmental Protection Agency guidelines on training for loaders, mixers and handlers of restricted-use pesticides working in a commercial application business under the supervision of a commercial licensed operator.

MU Extension has conducted in-person training since January to certify users, but agricultural businesses saw a need for live online training to accommodate employees hired since the initial training.

“We’ve seen trained applicators retire or leave since the training, and new employees have been hired to fill those spots and need training to comply with state and federal regulations,” said Lee.

Like the in-person class, the online course covers how to read and understand pesticide labels, pesticide application techniques, storing and disposing of chemicals safely and protecting pollinators and other wildlife.

The license allows employees to legally use or determine the need for use of any restricted-use pesticide while under the direct supervision of a certified commercial or noncommercial applicator or certified public operator.

Training will be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 18, via Zoom.

Register at muext.us/June2025NRUP.