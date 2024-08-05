University of Missouri Extension Master Gardener training for residents of Atchison, Andrew, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties begins August 7.

“The Extension Master Gardener training will help you to gain new horticulture knowledge and become a community resource for science-based information,” says MU Extension horticulturist Gwen Funk. “The training covers the benefits of gardening and provides opportunities to connect with fellow gardeners.”

The training includes 30 hours of a combination of online and in-person sessions. The first in-person session will be held at the MU Extension Center in Nodaway County, 403 N. Market St., Maryville. Subsequent in-person sessions will be determined with participant input.

After completion of the course, participants are required to complete 30 hours of approved Master Gardener projects.

Topics include plants and their environments, plant health and diseases, annual and perennial ornamentals, landscape design, introduction to soils, home lawn care, home fruit production, vegetable gardening, woody ornamentals, pruning ornamentals, plant propagation, integrated pest management and environmental stewardship.

Sessions are 1:30 to 4:30 pm, Wednesdays, August 7 to December 11. Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/ extension-master-gardener- training-northwest-missouri. Limited scholarships are available.