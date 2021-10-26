The University of Missouri Extension will offer a three-night webinar series on “Establishing and Maintaining Food Plots for Wildlife.”

The series, which runs from 7 to 8:30 pm, October 26 through 28, is intended to help landowners design, establish and maintain food plots for deer, turkey and other wild game. Topics include planting and site selection, wildlife nutrition, landscape design for wildlife, maintenance and rotation of food plots and soils.

Speakers include Karlin Dawson, outreach specialist for the National Deer Association; MU Extension Agronomist Gatlin Bunton; and MU Extension Natural Resources Specialist Sarah Havens.