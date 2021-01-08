At approximately 10:20 pm, Thursday, December 31, offenders in a housing unit at Maryville Treatment Center were suspected of consuming an intoxicating substance. When questioned by officers, three offenders refused to cooperate.

They began to destroy property within the housing wing and soon were joined by 20-25 other offenders. Trained corrections professionals, along with several area law enforcement agencies handled the situation.

At least 77 peaceful residents were removed from the wing and relocated to another building. There were about 25 others present who did not participate in the destruction of property. The area was contained. The incident resulted in extensive structural and property damage to the housing wing, including the administration area, treatment offices and staff offices. The extent of the damage is being assessed, and the incident is under investigation.

No staff or offender injuries were reported.