Colonel Michael A. Turner, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the results of the Driver and Vehicle Safety Division’s 2025 annual school bus inspection program.

Missouri’s 2025 school bus inspection results are as follows: approved upon initial inspection, 10,144; defective upon initial inspection, 799 and out-of-service upon initial inspection, 312.

Buses with identified defective components require repair within 10 days. Buses placed out-of-service require the correction of the components, reinspection, and a return to service by patrol personnel prior to further usage in transporting passengers.

A total of 297 Missouri school districts earned the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence award for 2025. During the 2024-2025 school year, 6,782 buses in these award-winning fleets are eligible to display the Patrol’s Total Fleet Excellence sticker in the lower corner of the first window on the passenger entry side of the bus.

“Missouri State Highway Patrol personnel, with the cooperation of pupil transportation professionals, completed the successful inspection of 11,255 school buses in accordance with Missouri revised state statutes,” said Turner. “These efforts help the patrol, Missouri schools, and private pupil transportation companies ensure schoolchildren are safe while they travel on school buses.”

Local districts information follows:

• Jefferson C-123: 5 buses; 60 percent approved; 40 percent defective; zero percent out of service.

• Maryville R-II: 18 buses; 83.3 percent approved; 11.1 percent defective; 5.6 percent out of service.

• Nodaway-Holt R-VII: 5 buses, 100 percent approved; zero percent out of service.

• North Nodaway R-VI: 7 buses; 57.1 percent approved; 42.9 percent defective; zero percent out of service.

• Northeast Nodaway R-V: 6 buses; 50.0 percent approved; 33.3 percent defective; 16.7 percent out of service.

• South Nodaway R-IV: 8 buses; 62.5 percent approved; 25.0 percent defective; 12.5 percent out of service.

• West Nodaway R-I: 5 buses; 60.0 percent approved; 20.0 percent defective; 20.0 percent out of service.