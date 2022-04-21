On Saturday, April 23, a free Community Health & Fitness Fair will be at the Maryville Community Center, 1407 North Country Club Road.

The event, hosted by Maryville Parks and Recreation and Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville, will be from 8 to 11 am. There is no admission charge.

There will be a variety of health and fitness information from over 30 local businesses. Featured will be health screenings including blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose and lung capacity.

Attendees will take home free samples and be eligible for door prizes. Plus, to entertain children, there will be a bounce house.