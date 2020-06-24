The Maryville Parks and Recreation board reorganized at the June 15 meeting with welcoming Shannon Pruitt to the board and officers being selected: President Jeff Ferguson, Vice President Zachary Wray and Secretary Rachelle Wilmes.

Reports from staff noted the public is returning to the parks, aquatic center, classes and other activities.

• Little league ball did see a decrease in the number of teams. Sizzling Hoops registration is open with games to start after July 4. Summer camp registrations began. Adult softball and volleyball registration will go through the end of June.

• A maximum crowd was at the aquatic center on opening day. There will be no swim team this year but there will be a swim camp for the more experienced swimmers.

• Community center attendance was increased with the restart of classes, some are meeting in the gym for social distance. It was noted additional cleaning is protocol.

• The barrier free playground at the Mosaic Child Center will remain open to the public after the center closes in August. MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield noted to move the structures could cost $200,000, so that is not a viable option.

• The Thomson Splash n Play park is on track for opening end of July.

• The downtown pocket park’s landscaping is to be completed by first of July. A shelter will be built soon.

Stubblefield presented the dim financial reports; however sales tax revenue is still on-budget. It is estimated the year to date may be at a $15,000-$16,000 deficit. He will be presenting the current financial data through May to Maryville City Council June 22.