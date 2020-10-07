The Maryville Park and Recreation Department has launched a new survey concerning the draft version of the upcoming Maryville Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The survey is accessible on the maryvilleparks.org website.

It is the hope of the department leadership to receive feedback from the public after viewing the first draft master plan. That draft version was shared with the public who attended the open house earlier this month. It is estimated to take 15 minutes to complete the survey. The survey is also on all of the department’s social media platforms.

Here is the direct link:.surveymonkey.com/r/ ImagineMaryville2025_ ConceptFeedback