Following the May 4 special board meeting via Zoom, the Maryville Park and Recreation Board of Directors has decided to open the Maryville Community Center (MCC) from 6 am to 5 pm, Saturday, May 16.

The board also discussed the possible opening of the Maryville Aquatic Center in mid-June, but will confirm at a later date. The same goes for all other summer programming.

The new operating hours of the MCC will be as follows: 5 am to 9 pm, Monday through Friday; 6 am to 5 pm, Saturdays; and 12 noon to 5 pm, Sundays. Other details due to the COVID-19 social distancing suggestions were also approved including:

• There will be no child watch offered until further notice.

• The gymnasium will be closed. Only fitness classes will be allowed in the gym. No open gym play, such as pickleball and basketball, will be allowed.

• No one under the age of 16 will be allowed into the MCC unless with a supervising adult.

• Cardio equipment and weight equipment will be limited to reflect social distancing.

At this time, all parks are open but please follow Maryville’s Emergency Ordinance and CDC recommendations regarding social distancing. Park restrooms and playgrounds will remain closed at this time.