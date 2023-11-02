At the October 16 Maryville Park and Recreation board meeting, reports were read from the MPR staff.

Reports

Financial. Revenues are up compared to September 2022 as sales and the use tax continue to be strong. Expenses are also up due to capital improvements.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. Fall baseball ended on October 8, and youth soccer ended on October 14. Youth Volleyball has started, and will end the week of November 30. The basketball clinic registration is now open until October 27.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. The Facebook page has gained 65 followers in the last month, and “likes” are up by over 50 percent. Trunk or Treat is on October 29, and the Christmas Craft Fair is on November 11.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew. The daily trash route has been run through all the parks and facilities. The equipment is also being prepped for winter weather, and the splash pad and park restrooms are preparing to be winterized. The water features were turned off on October 2 at the splash pad, but there are still many visitors at the playground.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor. The three new spin bikes have arrived at the community center.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed, and there are currently 78 members utilizing the Optum/Healthcare membership. Class participation and active memberships are up from this time last year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. Water’s Edge will be in town on October 23 for a site visit for the Aquatic Feasibility Study. Staff is also working with design groups for Sunset Bark Park, which is estimated to be a 6 to 8 month long process before bids go out. Stubblefield is also working on multiple RFPs.