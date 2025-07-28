The Maryville Parks and Recreation Board met July 21 and heard updates from staff members.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. The sand volleyball league continues to compete in tournament play, and the coed softball games have begun with six teams.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. The first concert in the park was held June 14 at Donaldson, and 608 people were in attendance. The next concert will be from 6 to 9 pm on August 9.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Staff is continuing to prep baseball and softball fields as needed. Mid-season sanitization and power washing off all bathrooms has begun. Staff assembled concession stand tables for the MAC and painted the community center parking lot after new asphalt was installed.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. All air conditioning units have been cleaned and filters have been changed. Staff will be working on an area near the front desk that was damaged by a water leak. The splashpad has been operating well since they switched to the sand filters. Griffith emphasized how important it is to remove the mulch in the playground area as soon as funding is available, as the small pieces are going down the drains and getting stuck in the features, which makes the park operate at a less than efficient level.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The new signs for the MAC, Thomson, Beal and Sisson Eek are installed. The next signs that are ordered are Franklin and Judah. The asphalting at Beal Park is complete. The dog park construction is set to break ground July 28. There are currently 210 patrons utilizing Optum/United Health Care. Rockwood is waiting on quotes from Landmark Aquatics and ACCO for pool heaters and installation. Rockwood is also working on the FY 2026 budget with Director Jeff Stubblefield.