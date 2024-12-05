At the November 18 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting, the following rate increases were approved to go into place on January 1, 2025, due to the recent minimum wage increase approved during the November 5 election. The rates are ordered with what is currently in place, to the proposed increase. The increases will also need to be approved by the Maryville City Council.

Membership. Daily pass, $6 to $7; Track daily pass, $3 to $4; Child watch day pass, $3 to $4; 5-punch pass, $26 to $30; 15-punch pass, $73 to $80; Individual auto draft, $28 to $32; Individual monthly, $34 to $40; Individual quarterly, $90 to $100; Individual yearly, $325 to $370; Household auto draft, $55 to $62; Household monthly, $67 to $77; Household quarterly, $190 to $215; Household yearly, $650 to $745; Senior/Veteran auto draft, $23 to $26; Senior/Veteran monthly, $32 to $36; Senior/Veteran quarterly, $80 to $90; Senior/Veteran yearly, $260 to $300.

MAC. Daily pass, $6 to $7; Individual season pass, $100 to $115; Household season pass, $250 to $280; 5-punch pass, $26 to $30; 15-punch pass, $73 to $80; 30-punch pass, $144 to $150.

Rental Rates. South meeting room, $25/hour to $30/hour; North meeting room, $40/hour to $45/hour; Large meeting room, $40/hour to $45/hour; Gym courts, $30/hour to $35/hour; 3 courts per hour, $75/hour to $85/hour; 3 courts full day, $750 to $850; Shelter rental, $30/day to $35/day.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. The youth volleyball season has completed, as well as the Itty Bitty Basketball Clinic. The youth basketball clinic is currently ongoing with 38 participants.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. There were 1,406 attendees at the Christmas Craft and Vendor Fair on November 9. Breakfast in Whoville will take place on December 14.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Weekly mowing of the parks has slowed down. The entire pool was painted, and all facilities and restrooms have been winterized. Equipment is also being prepped for winter snow removal.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. Everything at the MCC is working as it should. Staff helped with winterizing the splash pad, and have been keeping the facility clean and sanitized.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed. There are currently 174 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. MCC admittance, membership revenues and active memberships are all up from this time last year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. An RFP for the Judah Park Bridges replacement is currently open and closes on December 5. The RFQ for the Beal Park Pickleball Complex Design is open and will close on December 5 as well. The plans for the Sunrise Bark Park are nearing completion and will be out for bid soon.