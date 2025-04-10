The Maryville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board met March 17, and approved updating park signage with the current logo. New signage will be placed at the entrance of all parks.

The board also approved a bid from Acco Unlimited Corporation, Johnston, IA, for sand filters for Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play. The sand filters will last longer, and will also have electronic readings that can be sent to the health department at request. The total cost will be $16,899. Also approved by the board was moving forward with Kimley-Horn & Associates, Kansas City, for transitioning the Beal Park tennis courts to pickleball courts. These items will need approval by city council.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Recreation Coordinator Emily Dew. There are currently 334 participants registered for youth spring soccer, and nine registered for the Can Play Adaptive Soccer. The adult softball registration is open until April 4.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. Views and reach are up for the Facebook page. The Spring Craft Fair is set for 9 am to 2 pm, Saturday, April 5. The Dog Gone Easter Hunter is scheduled for 2 pm, Saturday, April 26 at Sunrise Park. All proceeds will be going to support the New Nodaway Humane Society.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Staff has finished maintenance and repairs on all of the summer equipment. Netting has been installed on the batting cages and soccer goals. Staff has also started dragging the infields in preparation for ball practices.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. There are currently 152 patrons utilizing the Optum/United Health Care plan. Active memberships and revenues are up from this time last year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. There was a pre-construction meeting on March 18 for the Judah Park Pedestrian Bridge project. Stubblefield is working with Interim City Manager Ryan Heiland regarding Sunrise Bark Park.