The FY 23 budget was approved at the September 19 Maryville Parks and Recreation board meeting.

Projected revenues are at $1,971,515, while projected expenses are at $2,526,510. A deficit of $554,995 remains, with the projected park fund balance being a positive $417,794 by September next year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield went over the financial report. Revenues are up in all accounts compared to last year, as sales/use taxes continue to be strong. However expenses are also up due to commodity supply and labor cost.

The following reports were made to the board.

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain: adult women’s volleyball has started with five teams playing; youth fall soccer has begun with 215 participants and youth fall baseball has also started, with teams from Albany, Stanberry and Maryville participating this season.

Special Events and Marketing Manager Bailey Fergison: the murder mystery is set for October 13 and 26, Trunk or Treat will be on October 26 at Donaldson and the 2023 summer concert bands have been booked: May, Run with It; June, Sister Sara; and July, Boogie Nights.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Kavin Dew: mowing and trimming continues, also the lines have been painted at the ball fields; the fields have been prepared for NWMSU intramurals, and fall baseball and fall soccer; several potholes have been filled at the MCC, and the MAC was drained after the dog event.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith: the front entry doors at the MCC have been updated and are now ADA accessible for the public, St. Joseph Heating and Plumbing is still on target to be here in November for the HVAC project.

Assistant Director and Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood: the MCC attendance numbers and revenues are up across the board compared to this time last year, a conference call with Safe Slide regarding the repairs to the MAC slide was held, and repairs will be made October 10 at a cost of $6,200.

Stubblefield went over his report. Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play continues to make progress as the rough plumbing has been completed, and most of the concrete has been poured for the restrooms, with block walls for restrooms, walkways, electrical, roof and interior of restrooms yet to complete while the shelter, shade structures and other amenities have begun; the Donaldson bleachers have had safety features installed, contact with National Guard and NWMSU about updating the 20-year old agreement has begun. He also suggested that the board needs to start preparing a plan to repair/renovate or replace the current aquatic facility.