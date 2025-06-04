At the Maryville Parks and Recreation Board meeting on May 19, two bids were authorized to be sent to city council for further approval.

The board accepted the McConnell & Associates, Kansas City, plan for construction of the Sunrise Bark Park, and Keller Construction, St. Joseph, for the asphalt mill and overlay project.

Board Member Bryan Grow was recognized for his 15 years of service.

Reports

Recreation/Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. Games for youth baseball, softball, coach pitch and t-ball started May 12. The Sizzlin’ Hoops registration opened May 19.

Aquatics/Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain. There are a total of 37 lifeguards hired for the season, and training has begun. The water aerobics sessions 1 and 2 are full.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. The Dog Gone Easter Hunt was held on April 25 at Sunrise Park, with over 50 dog owners in attendance. All proceeds went to supporting the New Nodaway Humane Society. The first summer Concert in the Park is June 14 at Donaldson. Fast Times KC will be the performer.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. All HVAC units have been cleaned and serviced for the summer month. All exercise/fitness equipment has been repaired and serviced by staff. The Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play was prepared for opening for the season.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. Staff is looking to hire a new yoga teacher to replace Angie Karrasch. There are currently 202 patrons utilizing the Optum/United Health Care plan. MCC admittance, class participation, active memberships and membership revenues are all up from this time last year.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. The new signs for the MAC and Thomson should be installed by the end of May. The next signs to order are for Beal Park and Sisson-Eek. The Judah Park Pedestrian Bridge Project should be completed by the end of May as well. Stubblefield has been working on the FY 2026 budget and the annual report for city council. Total park visits for 2024 were at 288,922, which is higher than the previous three years.