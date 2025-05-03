A ribbon cutting for the Mozingo Park Visitors Center April 25 saw several celebrating the opening of the facility. The new center will serve as a central hub for information, services and amenities for park guests. It is the product of a strong collaboration between Maryville, Mozingo and the Northwest Technical School trades program. NTS students from the program joined the ribbon cutting, along with Mozingo and Maryville staff and members of the community.

Northwest Technical School students Logan Perry and Tanner Davis hold the ribbon, while Mozingo Director Jordyn Greenhaw uses the scissors.